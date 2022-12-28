Queen Fairy is unarguably one of the female Afrobeats stars poised to always make an impression on stage. Known for churning out breezy tunes, her newly released single ‘Control Me’ is a testament to the fact that Queen Fairy is in a league of her own. Blessed with a beautiful face and banging body, Queen Fairy sings about romance, heartbreak and self-love.

Born Mojisola Efe Ogungbesan, the native of Osun state began her musical journey as a church chorister in 2005. At 15, she started writing songs and by 2007, she began recording. Queen Fairy was once known with the moniker ‘Jah Baby”, and over the years, she has released songs like ‘Hot In Here’ and ‘Love’, produced by Young Jonn. Now with the stage name Queen Fairy and the single ‘Control Me’, she’s aiming to stake her claim in the Naija music industry.

Speaking about her music, she said, ‘We are all under the Afrobeats umbrella but with a different fusion of sounds. My sound is uniquely me – it is an undercurrent of various pop and Rnb. When you watch me perform, my energy and stage artistry is captivating. I am working tirelessly to share my music with the world. I want to release more music and a body of work. I want my audience to enjoy ‘Control Me’ now, engage with it on all socials, and look forward to the visuals.’ she stated.