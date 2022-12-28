.

By OzioruvaAliu

BENIN CITY—EDO State Government, yesterday, said it would embark on the auditing of existing orphanage homes in the state, to separate fake ones from those operating, in line with the standard needed to set up such homes.

Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Adaze Emwanta, stated this during the Christmas party for orphans drawn from parts of the state at the state secretariat, organised by the ministry, in conjunction with the Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation.

The commissioner said his ministry has got a nod from Governor Godwin Obaseki to begin the auditing by January 2023.

He said: “Recently there was one particular orphanage that wrote directly to the governor and it was when the governor referred it to us that we realized that this was an orphanage that has been shut down but in between when the former commissioner resigned and when I was appointed, the orphanage has been operating.

“Some of these orphanages give out children directly without following the laid down rules but we are out for such orphanages. In the new year, those are the orphanages we are going after and the governor has given approval for us to do what we call orphanage auditing, it is not just for us to shut down these illegal orphanages but to also know their internal activities because at times you will see an orphanage and they will say they have 40 inmates but when you get there, you see three or four.”