Paris Saint-German and Strasbourg will be slugging it out as Ligue 1 returns after the FIFA 2022 World Cup break.

Although the Paris side has been in impeccable form this season, PSG have to rev up with their performances, as a slip-up can cause danger to their top spot in the table.

As a result, Christophe Galtier will try his very best to mark their return on a positive note, with a convincing win that would set the tone right for much more difficult games ahead in the season.

Strasbourg on the other hand, have had a horrific season so far, winning only one of the fifteen games they have played this season, and are currently 19th in the points table.

Few expected the blue and whites to reap such disappointing results, after their heroics in the last season, when they finished 6th in the table. Julien Stephan and his men however, would try their very best to get a satisfactory result tonight and make a statement of their return.

Match kick-off time

Kick-off: 1:30 am(IST),8 pm (GMT)

PSG form (all competition): W-W-W-W-W-W

Strasbourg form (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L-W

Players to watch out

Marco Verrati (PSG)

The Italian midfielder has had the entire World Cup campaign to train and recover, as Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup. Marco Verrati

Against Strasbourg, with some of the key players in doubt, Verrati’s presence and expertise in the midfield will be of utmost importance for PSG. Galtier would try to make use of his ball control and playmaking abilities in the midst of Messi’s absence.

Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

The 28-year-old Ghanian defender has been one of Strasbourg’s stand-out performers amidst a disastrous season.

Alexander Djiku

With his strengths being his inert ability in ball interceptions and aerial duels, it is fair to say that a lot rests on Djiku, if Strasbourg wish to get something out of this game.

Match facts

The last game between these two sides, ended in a 3-3 draw, after a late equalizer by Strasbourg.

Strasbourg have the least wins this season in Ligue 1.

PSG currently have both the top scorer (Mbappe) and top assister (Messi) in Ligue 1.

Team news

For PSG, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are out due to an Injury, whereas Messi is unavailable as he is on a break after ,his World Cup win.

Danilo, Marquinhos, Mbappe, Hakimi and Neymar are all doubtful for tonight’s game.

All players are available for Strasbourg for tonight’s game.

Head-to-head stats

Matches: 19

Paris Saint Germain: 12

Draws: 5

Strasbourg: 2

Predicted lineup

PSG Predicted lineup (4-4-2):

Donnaruma, Mukiele, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Soler, Verrati, Sanches, Vitinha, Sarabia, Ekitike.

Strasbourg Predicted Lineup(4-3-3):

Sels, Gabriel, Nyasmi, Djiku, Marchand, Bellegarde, Aholou, Lienard, Thomasson, Ajorque, Gameiro.