Property developers in Abuja have described the demolition of their buidlings by agents of the Department of Development Control in the Federal Capital Territory Administration as a display of illegality.

Vanguard gathered that buildings and infrastructural facilities at different stages of construction were demolished during the operation at Katampe Extension, Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The lead developer and CEO of Ideal Grace Consulting Limited, Dr. Charles Nwakanma, decrying the manner the operation was carried out said they have spent over N8bn in the last four years developing the 55.59 hectares plot where the Diplomatic Hill Estate Site in Katampe Extension Districtime is situated.

He said, “The destruction was not limited to goods and buildings as materials and equipment were not spared. We followed due process and obtained building approval but there is obviously connivance within the department of land and survey.”

Corroborating Nwakanma’s statement, his lawyer, Jerry Edemeka said the properties had several structures raised on them above the second storey before they were brought down.

He said his client followed due process, got the due approval, paid all the duel fees, mobilized to site as per the conditions contained in the building approval.