By Ogalah Ibrahim

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night arrived his home state, Katsina for personal visit, Vanguard learnt.

The aircraft that conveyed the president touched down at about 8pm at the Umaru Musa yaradua International Airport.

At the airport to receive the President were the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, some of his cabinet members as well as head of security outfits in the state.

The President thereafter was escorted to board a chopper to Daura, his hometown where he usually stays whenever he visit the state.