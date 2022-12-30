By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Officials of the Presidency on Friday carried out what it said was a “pre-handing over inspection” of the multi-billion naira VIP wing of the State House Clinic being facilitated by construction giant, Julius Berger within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2021 approved a site for the construction of a VIP wing of the State House clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Presidency had vowed to inaugurate the state-of-the-art clinic which will offer medicare for the country’s President, Vice President and other officials of government before the end of the Buhari-led government.

Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, who led President Buhari’s Personal Physician, Suhaib Rafindadi and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Sarki Abba, to inspect the 13-bed edifice expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the quality of equipment already fitted in the 5-star facility ahead to the official handover.

He said the completion of the hospital on record time by the construction firm was a miracle and comes off as one of President Buhari’s legacy projects for the country.

Though a belated project, Dr Rafindadi said that the medical facility designed to provide emergency services to VIPs in need was better late than never.

Abba who also expressed satisfaction with the work on the site commended President Buhari for approving the budget for the project and praised the team who, he said, “worked tirelessly” to achieve the desired result under one year.