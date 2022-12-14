.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Two wanted terrorists on Security watch list have been killed by police operatives in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to the police report, the two wanted terrorists, identified as Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari met their end when they attacked Sokoto-Rima Quarters in Dutsinma LGA with the intention to kidnap residents in the area.

SP Gambo Isah, spokesman Katsina Police Command also disclosed that two AK-47 riffles were recovered from the assailants who stormed the area in large number at about 7:30PM shooting sporadically.

He said: “On 13/12/2022 at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Sokoto – Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Consequently, the Area Commander, Dutsinma and his team, swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

“Two (2) notorious terrorists, on police wanted list, Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari were neutralized in the process and we also recovered two AK 47 rifles from them.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting other members of the syndicate, who fled the scene with gunshots wounds so as to recover their operational weapons. Investigation is ongoing please.”

Similarly, on Monday, the Katsina Police Command said it succeeded in rescuing one Alhaji Ali and three other kidnapped victims from Unguwar Rinji in Ruwayau Village, Kurfi LGA of the state.

According to SP Gambo, the DPO Kurfi, led a tactical team to block the exist route of the terrorists while leaving the community with their captives and was able to repel them after engaging them in a fierce gun battle.