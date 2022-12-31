.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

POLICE operatives have shot dead, a suspected kidnapper in a gun battle at Ugborikoko, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, rescuing a victim from a hideout.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed this said the operatives also recovered a pump action gun cartridges during the operation.

Edafe said in a statement “On 28/12/2022 at about 2215hrs, acting on a tip-off that a victim (name withheld) was kidnapped at Ugborikoko, and the kidnappers were heading toward Agbarho in the victim’s car.

“The DPO Agbarho Division deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli express-way to carry out intensive stop and search with a view to rescuing the victim and arrest of the suspects.

“While the Police were carrying out this task painstakingly, they intercepted a Mercedez GLK SUV that matched the description of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect Oghenetega Ovwa ‘m’ aged 25 years of Ugborikoko, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and upon searching the vehicle, one pump action gun with six rounds of cartridges were recovered.

“During the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang that earlier kidnapped the owner of the GLK. He led the team to their hideout at Ugborikoko in Warri South LGA.

“On arrival at the hideout, his gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel, the suspect was hit during the heavy gun duel, while other members of the gang escaped. “The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

The suspect, who sustained serious gunshot injuries during the gun duel, was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”