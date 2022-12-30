…Nab 18 suspected POS/Armed Robbers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In its determination to rid the FCT of criminal elements, the Police in Abuja has bursted a gun running and ammunition syndicate in Abuja.

During operations against criminal elements, several armed robbery suspects were also overpowered.

Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Sadiq Abubakar who made this known at a briefing, noted that consequently, a total 18 suspects were arrested and several arms and ammunition recovered

The recovered arms and items include 5 AK 47 rifles, 4 G-3 rifles, 4 locally made and 1 English pistol, 1160 exhibits, 202 live amnunitions, 900 cartridges, 4 vehicles, 2 generators, 6 emoty7:empty G-3 magazine, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilante I.D Cards, 3 ballistic vest, charms of various degree, Filing machine and Cell phones

CP Sadiq said, “On the 22nd of December 2022, at about 03:00hrs, Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to State Criminal Investigation Department arrested the 10 suspects.

“They are Ibrahim Umar, Nurudeen Yunusa, Muhammed Ahmed, Yunusa Ibrahim, Amodu Ahmed, Zakari Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Isah Labaran, Muhammed Mahammed, and Salihu Suleima.

“The suspects were arrested at You and You Hotel, Sambisa Masaka Area of Nasarawa State, and the following items were recovered in their possession: 5 AK47 Rifle, 4 G-3 Rifles, 122 Live ammunition of 7.62mm, one locally made pistol without ammunition, 3 ballistic vest, 6 AK47 empty magazines, 7 G-3 empty magazines, charms of various degree, and one Police Sgt warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence I.D card.

Others are one Toyota Camry 2000 model, golden colour, Reg No. GGE 702 CH, one golf 3 wagon green colour, reg. no KWL 22 GQ x, Two Generators, One Filing Machine.

In another development, operatives of the Police Command arrested 4 suspects namely Isah Wada Akubo, Sunday Jacob, John Monday Audu and Peter Adaji.

“The suspects were arrested for armed robbery and various degrees of notorious acts which includes robbing P.O.S. Operators and hunting down every one they suspect is in possession of money especially in Maitama, Garki, Wuse and central area of the FCT.

“In a case of culpable homicide, a suspect Taiwo Ojo aged 63yrs killed one Mr. Philip Kura burnt and buried the remains in a shallow grave in Bwari Area Council.

Exhibits recovered from them are 3 locally made pistols, 14 rounds of live ammunitions, 1 English Pistol, 2 televisions and jewelries, 20 Cell Phones, and 1 shovel

Meanwhile towards ensuring safety of lives and property of residents of the FCT, especially those on the border communities, the command’s anti-kidnapping section while on clearance operation, discovered a kidnappers den on the outskirts of the FCT.

“Proper search and cordon was conducted and in the process two suspects, Anthony Udeh, and Emmanuel Onuvu were arrested and they confessed to supplying ammunition to armed robbers and bandits.

“900 cartridges of live ammunitions were discovered while several other items suspected to belong to victims of kidnapping incidents were also discovered.