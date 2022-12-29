.

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has arrested nine suspects in collection with the alleged murder of Hakeem Mudashiru, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) grassroots mobiliser in Oyo Town.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mudashiru was allegedly macheted to death in his father’s house on Wednesday by some suspected rival political thugs.

SP. Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to NAN on Thursday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the suspects, including a female, were apprehended in connection with the murder case.

According to him, the case is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Osifeso said that preliminary investigation had it that the deceased was attacked by suspected hoodlums the deceased had earlier engaged in a heated argument.

“There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru, 40 years, as reported by his father, one Jimoh Agala, at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State on Wednesday at about 1.35 p.m,” he said.

Osifeso said that police operatives had been deployed to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The police spokesperson said that updates would be provided accordingly on the matter.