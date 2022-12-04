Argentina’s goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez saves a shot by Australia’s forward #21 Garang Kuol during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Football fans of Argentina celebrate after Argentina defeated Australia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match, at 9 de Julio avenue, in Buenos Aires, on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)Australia’s defender #16 Aziz Behich (R) reacts after his teamp lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)Players of Netherlands celebrate after qualifying to the next round after defeating USA 3-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo (L), his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini (R) and relatives celebrate after the team qualified to the next round after defeating Australia 2-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)Argentina’s midfielder #07 Rodrigo De Paul argues with Polish referee Szymon Marciniak during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)USA’s midfielder #04 Tyler Adams (L) and USA’s defender #03 Walker Zimmerman reacts after they lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)US fans watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 football match between the United States and Netherlands, at Hook Hall in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2022. – A clinical Netherlands ended the United States’ World Cup dream on Saturday, sweeping into the quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 victory. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)USA’s forward #19 Haji Wright celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)USA’s coach #00 Gregg Berhalter (L) and USA’s forward #10 Christian Pulisic react at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)RELATED NEWS