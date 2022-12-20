…Argentina government declares bank holiday

By Efosa Taiwo

Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad have been treated to a heroic welcome in the city of Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

After a triumphant outing in Qatar, the squad led by captain Lionel Messi was received by massive crowds who lined up on the streets in excitement and cheers at the return of their heroes.

Messi was the first to step off the plane as he held the gold trophy aloft to the sight of the crowds.

A red carpet was then rolled to have the triumphant team walk on as they were greeted by reporters, officials and a live band.

Then they departed the airport, traveling on an open-top bus to their Football Association’s headquarters.

The main celebration is scheduled to be at the capital city’s Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Argentine government said the day would be a bank holiday so fans “can express their deepest joy for the national team”.