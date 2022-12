Croatia’s midfielder #10 Luka Modric comforts Brazil’s forward #19 Antony after qualifying to the next round after defeating Brazil in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

It was the end of ‘Samba’ dance for Brazil in Qatar on Friday after crashing out of the World Cup, losing 4-2 on penalties to Croatia.

Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar comforts Brazil’s forward #21 Rodrygo after losing in the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar reacts after losing in the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar cries after losing in the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar (bottom) is consoled by Croatia’s forward #17 Ante Budimir after they lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Croatia’s players celebrate their win as Brazil’s defender #04 Marquinhos reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)