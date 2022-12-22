Phil Decker

By Miftaudeen Raji

Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids is raising funds to advance more awareness for colon cancer.

Phil is said to be in the most remarkable shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life.

Read also: Nigerian comedian, MC Peteru is dead

The runner had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from running in the Boston marathon. He wouldn’t take no for an answer, finishing the Boston Marathon, but he wasn’t done yet.

He had surgery on May 4th, after he finished the 12th round of chemo, spent three months recovering, then ran the Chicago Marathon.

However, Phil isn’t running these Marathons for just personal glory, it is much bigger than that. It’s now saving other lives through colon cancer awareness.

Phil said, “A big goal of ours is to make sure the people that are over 45 get their colonoscopy, or anybody that has symptoms goes and gets a colonoscopy.”

“Our goal from the beginning of that was just to save one life. I think we are fulfilling that mission, and we are going to continue to do that,” he added.

Phil has since finished his 12th round of Chemo.

Two colon cancer surgeries, 12 rounds of chemo, and two marathons in one year, and he still had time to raise over $26,000 to help send 20 kids with cancer to camp and buy over 120 backpacks.

Phil also started a new colon cancer campaign titled “Tell 5 Friends.”

A website (tell5friends.org) has been set up for the public to learn more about colon cancer awareness. The goal, according to Phil, is for everyone to tell five friends to make sure they get a colonoscopy if they have symptoms or when they turn 45.

Recall that popular Ibadan-based comedian, Tobi Owomoyela, also known as MC Peteru died of colon cancer on Wednesday at 35.

The family has not revealed the cause of his death.

His colleagues and social media influencers in the entertainment industry have flooded Instagram and Twitter to mourn his exit.

Peteru is survived by Bryan, his child, who is with his mother in the United States.

Many of his followers have also taken to the last post he made on 1 November 2022 to express their shock and condolences.

Peteru before his demise was a fast-rising comedian who made a name for himself in the South-West region of Nigeria.