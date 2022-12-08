By Dickson Omobola

Members of the Nigeria National Persons with Disabilities Multipurpose Cooperative Society, NNPWDMCS on Tuesday bemoaned discrimination suffered by its members due to their conditions.

Speaking at its seminar/workshop in Lagos, themed: “Rebuild Better Life Together for Person with Disability,” President of NNPWDMCS, Mr. Taiye Titus, said a tree cannot make a forest and there was a need for society alongside the government to embrace them and tap into their vast potentials.

Taiye, who added that disabled persons were suffering from the current harsh economic situation, solicited empowerment for the nations impaired.

His words: “We need help. Though we assist one another in diverse ways it is not enough, we need support from the government and other well-meaning Nigerians. We plead that discrimination against those with disabilities should be shunned. The ministry responsible for the disabled can come and have a look at what our members are capable of doing and I know for certain that they will be amazed.

“The task of carrying those with disabilities along in the current democratic dispensation is a collective responsibility for the government, individual and corporate organisation. We appeal to the government not to relent in its efforts to better our lives.

“On our own part, we shall make an effort to ensure that this programme will mark the beginning of many good things for our members as we hope to increase the tempo of such seminars/workshops across society.”

On her part, Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Audu, said: “The commission identifies with them because they believe that there is ability in disability. The commission believes that the disabled are an integral part of society, especially in Lagos. We believe in the inclusiveness of everyone in society. The ministry is ready to support those with disabilities, especially those interested in going into agriculture.

“We have well-trained teachers who would help those interested in agriculture to achieve this through training in desired areas of interest. Among others, these areas are fish farming and crop production. After completion of training, we shall also help them in setting up their farms without charging a dime because it has been paid for by the Lagos State government.

“We urge your members to look inwards and find out where their strengths lie in order to help ensure that the disabled break every limitation.”