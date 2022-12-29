A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mudashiru Baraka, was on Wednesday killed by rival political thugs in the state.

Baraka was macheted to death by his assailants at his family compound in Oyo East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the incident, the deceased was attacked by hoodlums during a heated argument.

Osifeso said: “There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru ‘m’ 40 years reported by the father of the deceased, one Jimoh Agala at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State today Wednesday, December 12, 2022 at about 13:35hrs (01:35pm local time)

“Preliminary investigation has it that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had hitherto engaged in an heated argument.

“At the moment, nine suspects, including a female have been apprehended in conjunction with the case, which is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Lastly, ample deployments of police operatives have been sent to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of PDP has fingered accused the All Progressives Congress of allegedly being responsible for the dastardly act.

A statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, read, “The late Baraka who was from Ward 4 Tengba, Oyo East Local Government had gone to his family house in the spirit of the Yuletide to celebrate with his parents on Wednesday morning.

“The PDP members who were witnesses present at the scene of the event told the party that the deceased was waylaid and threatened by notorious thugs who are APC supporters led by their gang leader after which the deceased reported the threats to Operation Burst in the area.

“The security personnel of Operation Burst were said to have accompanied the deceased back to his family house to effect necessary security action but the assailants have absconded.

“After personnel of Operation Burst had departed the area, the assailants, however, returned more viciously and aggressively to the family house of the deceased where he was murdered in cold blood.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the peace accord APC jointly entered into alongside other political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, the opposition party has continued in its sustained and coordinated attacks against our members in its usual manner.”