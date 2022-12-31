By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is patiently waiting for the G-5 governors to choose their preferred candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election before it takes action against them.

The above statement was made by the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, Aminu Tambuwal.

The Sokoto state governor equally noted that PDP is a law abiding party that would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.

The Rivers state governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday challenged those threatening to expel him from the party to go ahead and try it if they can.

He insisted that he is unperturbed about the threat of expulsion, however, wondered why those desiring to expel him are displaying anxiety instead of acting out their threat, and see if they will survive it.

But speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal on Friday opined:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will respond to the antics of five of its Governors currently being speculated to be in political dalliance with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For hours before his remarks there has been reports that the G-5 PDP Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have been meeting with Tinubu in London on the possibility of their teaming up to work for his victory in the forthcoming presidential elections.

“According to Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, the PDP is a law abiding party; and it would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.

“It is not a war of attrition. I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom. You must come out with it.

“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken.”