…say Rivers governor redefined governance

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his transformational leadership as well as the prudent management of his state resources.

Tambuwal, who is also the Sokoto State, Governor, said this in a statement signed by the Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “The Forum joins members of his family and friends and indeed, all citizens of Rivers State, to celebrate a man of many dynamic parts, who has redefined the essence of performance in public office through the provision of massive dividends of democracy in an era of scarce resources to government at all levels.

“Governor Wike has been a standard bearer in leadership and creation of the enabling environment for purposeful development of the State.

“As the Governor of Rivers State in the past seven years, he has transformed the landscape of Rivers State with life impacting projects, a feat that has won him numerous accolades globally, including the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery of the Nigerian Excellence Award in Public Service, NEAPS, presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022.

“The Forum notes Governor Wike’s enormous achievements in all levels of Education, Healthcare, Environmental Protection, SME funding, Commerce and Investment, Power Generation, Water Supply, Housing, Rural Electrification, Youth and Women Empowerment, Agriculture, Security of lives and property, infrastructural development, reactivation of Industries and numerous jobs that have come to the people of the state as a result of the achievements.

“In road and bridges construction, Governor Wike has been outstanding since 2015, culminating in the recent avalanche of commissioning activities across the State by prominent Nigerians.

“The biting Port Harcourt traffic gridlocks have today become a thing of the past following massive flyovers projects executed by Governor Wike.

“His initiative in sports development has been catalytic in empowering the youths of the State to make a career out of sports and powered Rivers United FC to emerge the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, among others.“

The forum further said, “The PDP–GF further commends Governor Wike for his contributions to the development of our Party and the Forum. We recognise him as a critical member of our Party and Forum.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants him (Wike) good health, foresight and grace to continue to lead the people of the State and continue to play his leadership role in our nation.”