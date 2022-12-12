… calls for support for INEC, security agencies

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has condemned attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It calls on Nigerians across party lines to support security services and INEC in their quest to ensure credible elections come February 2023.

Spokesperson for the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “Our campaign condemns this mindless attacks on INEC offices by enemies of Nigeria and our democracy.

“We salute the courage of our security forces who we understand have made some arrests in relation to the recent attack on the Imo State office of INEC, we urge them to ensure the prosecution of these suspects in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“We also appeal to our security agencies to expose the masterminds of this dastardly acts.

“As a campaign, we will continue to support INEC and our security forces as they work towards delivering a credible, free and fair elections across the length and breath of this great nation.

“We urge our opponents as well as all Nigerians of goodwill to do the same.”