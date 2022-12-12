By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has appealed to beneficiaries of its various loan facilities to pay back, so others can benefit from the interventions.

The apex bank made the appeal at its Development Finance Department (DFD) Retreat in Abuja on Monday.

CBN also revealed that it disbursed a total of N9.714 trillion through various interventions.

The Deputy Governor in charge Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu, promised greater support for the DFD to further its interventions.

He added that every region of the country would feel the impacts of the interventions.

On the need to repay loans, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, urged beneficiaries to pay back, to enable others to benefit from the interventions.

Her words: “The loans which have been disbursed by the CBN through the Development Finance Department, DFD, have impacted greatly on the sustainability of Nigeria’s agric value chain.

“This was evident in the third quarter GDP report released by the NBS, which shows a 29.9 per cent growth from 21 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

“However, we urge the beneficiaries of these interventions to pay up the loans so that other people can also benefit.”