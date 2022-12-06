By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

South Korea coach Paul Bento has announced he is leaving his role as the team’s manager after crashing out of the World Cup in the last 16.

The Taeguk Warriors lost 4-1 to Brazil on Monday at Stadium 974.

“Now I need to think about the future, but I will not be with the Korea team. I am going to rest and then see,” the 53-year-old former Portugal coach said after the loss in the last 16.

“I have just told the players and the president of the national federation.

“This is a decision which I took in September. It was set in stone and today I confirmed it. I have to thank them and am very proud to have been their manager.”

“I think we did really well in the group stage although I think we could have picked up more points as we should have beaten Ghana,”

“But I think we can be very proud and I am proud with what we have done over the last four years.”

He added: “This has undoubtedly been one of the best groups of players I have had the opportunity to work with.”

The 53-year-old led Korea to the knockout stage for the first time since the 2010 edition in South Africa.