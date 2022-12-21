By Juliet Umeh

The Oyo State Government Judiciary has automated its Magistrate court filing system with Cinfores Courts Management Information System, CoMiS.

Cinfores Limited is a Nigerian-based Information and Communication Technology, ICT, company that partners the judiciary to set up the e -filing system.

The Courts Management Information System, CoMiS, seeks to seamlessly manage all court operations in the state to make justice dispensation in the 21st century digital economy quick, effective, and less cumbersome.

The e-filing for Oyo Magistracy was formally inaugurated last week at the State High Court premises with a presentation on modalities for operation displayed to judges, magistrates, and representatives of lawyers.

Speaking during the presentation of the software the Chief Marketing Officer of Cinfores CoMiS, Mr. Ayodele Afeniforo, said that the e-filing would make the work of lawyers very easy and efficient.

He said: “We have been able to use the Court Information Management System to create a platform where people can log in to carry out their filing activities.”

“It makes the court easily accessible to everyone as people can sit in their homes and access the court registry to do their business; log in with ease, file procedures and even do affidavits and will through e-probate.

“It is easier to use and there is a guideline on the portal to put users through the process. This is an innovation that will help in quickening justice delivery; it aids efficiency and productivity and generates more income for the people involved,” Ayodele explained.

Also for the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola while speaking during the inauguration of e-filing for magistrate court, it is time legal practitioners embrace the ongoing digitalization of the court.

The court digitalisation, Ladipo explained, was in line with global best practices, adding that it was designed to make their work faster, easier and ensure efficient justice delivery.

Ladipo who was excited with the robust software application told the audience, “E-filing is one of the aspects of digitalising the magistrate court and fast tracking the processes as it means that lawyers will no longer need to appear physically at the court registry to file processes. All they need to do is go online from the comfort of their office or home for any judicial issue to deal with.

“It will cut the time used in filing processes for cases and subsequently, reduce the time used on individual cases. We have started e-affidavit, so we already have a process; the materials needed for it to work are already in place.”