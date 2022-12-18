By Adeola Badru

The Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has commissioned seven transformers, five boreholes and seven school projects for the people of her constituency.

A statement by the lawmaker’s media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, yesterday, indicated that the commissioning started on Thursday last week at different locations in Oluyole Federal constituency.

According to the statement, the lawmaker commissioned solar powered boreholes, located at Temidire – Agbamu; Ile – Baale Omiyale; Alagba olomi; Ajisola and Seko areas of Oluyole.

Akande-Sadipe also commissioned transformers located at Ajofeebo; Oorelope Isale-Alfa; Kolajo; Olomi; Idi-Ayunre Police Station and Alata. The transformers are of 500/32 Kva capacity each.

The school projects commissioned are located at Ajofeebo, Agbamu, Ifesowapo, Boluwaji and Olonde areas of Oluyole.

Likewise, the newly commissioned 3-6 classrooms per block, are equipped with modern instructional materials, comfortable desks and chairs, replacing dilapidated structures.

Talking at the borehole locations, Akande-Sadipe said provision of water was a fulfilment of her commitment to the well-being of her constituency.

She also said the development gladdens her heart, adding that she has been able to provide safe water to her constituency, while she has also facilitated electricity and quality education in Oluyole.

“The 5,000 litres solar powered boreholes throughout the wards of Oluyole Federal constituency, is a significant milestone for our local government.”

“The provision of 500/33KVA transformers being commissioned today in different locations, is one of our major campaign pillars. Many of these communities have lived without electricity for years and I pray this will definitely provide relief to our people,” she said.

She added that provision of solar powered street lights would improve security in communities at night and promote small-scale businesses.

“Several of these communities have also benefited from the last batch of 100 solar street lights facilitated by me.”

“This is just the start of the commissioning; there are many more to visit in the coming weeks.”

Appreciating the lawmaker through official letters, the beneficiary communities applauded the unprecedented feats of Akande-Sadipe.

They equally commended her gesture, saying her resolve to ensure qualitative education for children was highly commendable.

The letters also indicated that they have never experienced such widespread dividends of democracy in the history of Oluyole.