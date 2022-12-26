By Eric Teniola

From last week, the piece continues the profile narrative of retired Chief Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi who headed the 2014 National Conference inaugurated by former President Goodluck Jonathan

HE was called to the Nigerian Bar, July 1966; was pupil State Counsel, Northern Nigeria, 1966-1968; State Counsel North Western State, 1968-1971; Senior State Counsel, 1971-1973; Principal State Counsel, North Western State, 1973-1974; Deputy Solicitor General, North Western State, 1974-1975; Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, April-October, 1975; Chief Registrar, High Court, North Western State, 1975-1976, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Niger State, April-October 1976; Judge, High Court, 1976; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Niger State, 1976; later appointed Judge, Federal Court of Appeal, 1980. He was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court in 1992 and appointed Chief Justice of the Federation in 2002 by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Other members of the National Conference included Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Senator Musa Adede, Mr. James Akpandem, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Musa Salihu, Khalifa Hassan Yusuf, Chief Olu Falae, Justice Adamu Aliyu, former Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Jambo Gimeta, Justice Peter Akere, Mr Femi Falana, SAN; Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi, Abubakar Adamu Chika, Mr. Supo Sasore, SAN; Chief Ajibola Ogunsola, former chairman of The Punch newspaper, Mr. Niyi Akintola, SAN; Hajia Ladi Ibrahim, Chief Olusola Akamode, Justice Mamman Nasir, Chief Ken Nnamani, Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief (Mrs) Tokunbo Dosunmu Awolowo, Professor Akin Oyebode, Professor (Mrs) Bisi Aina, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, General Anthony Ukpo (retd), Senator Jack Tilley Gyado, Chief D.S.P. Alamieyesigha, Professor Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Professor A.B.C. Nwosu, Senator Adolphus Wabara, General Alani Akinrinnade, Obong Victor Attah, Justice G.A. Oguntade, Dr. Segun Aina, Mr. John Dara, Dr. Amos Akingba, Senator Femi Okunronmu, Sir Olanihun Ajayi, Mr. Ray Ekpo, Mr. Lanre Ogundipe, Alhaji Mohammed Sanni Zoro, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Dr. Olisa Agbakogba, SAN, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Mr. Akin Arikawe, His Royal Highness, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapaha, Lamido of Adamawa, Daisy Danjuma, Chief Afe Babalola, Dr. Tunji Braithwaite, Chief Richard Akinjide and others too numerous to mention.

If the Steve Oronsaye Report, the Ahmed Joda Report and the Report on the 2014 National Conference have been implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari, the country would have been in a better position today. The Steve Oronsaye Panel was set up in 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan. The committee submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012, which recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, while some were listed to be self-funding. On August 21 this year, the Federal Government received a report from the Ebele Okeke Committee that was constituted to draft a White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

Members of the Panel included: Japh CT Nwosu; Rabiu D. Abubakar; Salman Mann; Hamza A. Tahir; Adetunji Adesunkanmi ; and Umar Mohammed (Member/Secretary). The White paper Drafting Committee had Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), the then Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (Chairman) and many top government functionaries such as: Ms. Ama Pepple, Minister of Land, Housing/Urban Development; Alhaji Isa Bello Sali, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chief Emeka Wogu, then Minister of Labour and Productivity; Mrs Omobola Johnson, Minister of Communication Technology; and Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, Minister/Deputy Chairman, National Planning Commission.

Others were: Dr A. J. Awosika, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power; Emeka Eze, Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement; Dr. Ochi C. Achinuvu, Senior Special Assistant, Economic Matters, Office of the COS to the President; and Mr. Femi Olayisade, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, OSGF, who served as member/secretary. Mr Stephen Osagiede Oronsaye (72) is a childhood friend and classmate of John Abebe at the Saint Gregory’s College, Obalende Lagos.

His parents were from Uhunmwonde and Oredo local council areas in Edo State. Oronsaye trained with the firm of Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot (1973–1978), and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1978. He became a Partner of the firm in 1989. He joined the Federal Ministry of Finance in December 1995, as Director, Special Duties. Mr. Oronsaye was responsible for the merger of the administrative and accounting functions of the offices of the State House, computerisation of processes and procedures of the State House, personnel records, accounts and access controls for the offices.

In 1999, Mr. Oronsaye was appointed Principal Secretary to President Obasanjo, a position equivalent to Federal Permanent Secretary. He was later confirmed as Permanent Secretary, State House. In 2006, Oronsaye headed the committee on the review of the Civil Service Rules and Financial Regulations.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance on August 20, 2008. Mr. Stephen Oronsaye was appointed Head of the Nigerian Civil Service in June 2009. In government there is no vacuum.

To be concluded…