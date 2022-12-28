Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Tuesday joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign at Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Local Government Area, with a call on the people to support the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa presidential ticket of the party.

Otuaro who spoke passionately at the campaign ground also urged party faithful to support the gubernatorial ambition of Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon. Michael Diden for Senate; Hon. Julius Pondi for House of Representatives, Hon. Asupa Forteta for Burutu I State Constituency and Chief Peres Oloye for Burutu II State Constituency.

Speaking at the rally, Otuaro said as an integral part of the state government, the Okowa administration had constructed roads and built schools in Burutu, Ogulagha and other riverine communities in the Ijaw nation.

“The impressive turn-out of supporters here today is an indication that Burutu over time, has been a PDP local government area.

“As an integral member of this administration, i can say without any equivocation that the Okowa administration has done quite a lot for Burutu town in terms of road construction, construction of schools and other infrastructure.

“I therefore charge you all to vote all PDP candidates in the general elections for more development to come to Burutu Local Government Area and other Ijaw communities.

“Our dear Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the party will join hands with our Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to rescue our dear country from myriad of challenges bedevilling the nation.

“I also enjoin you to vote for our party’s gubernatorial candidate ad Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme and other candidates of our party.

“With his MORE Agenda, Oborevwori has assured us that he will work for the further advancement of our dear state from where our administration will stop.

“Once again thank you for the support given to our party over the years as we hope to continue reciprocating your kind gestures in the years ahead,” Otuaro stated.