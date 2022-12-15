Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said that the state is owing N407.32 billion debt.

Briefing traditional rulers at their monthly meeting at traditional rulers chamber inside the State Government Secretariat on Thursday, Adeleke said his predecessor must explain why the state is owing salaries and pensions to the of tune N76 billion having gotten N50 billion as bail out for salary.

He said the state owed N331.32 billion while salaries and pensions owed workers amount to N76 billion.