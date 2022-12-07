Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the executive order issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, sacking three traditional rulers, the Iree Council of Elders and Iree Progressive Association (IPA), in Boripe Local Government area, have taken steps to replace the deposed Oba Ademola Raphael.

The Asiwaju of Ireeland, Adenrele Afolabi, at a press conference in Iree on Tuesday, commended the state govenor for the review of the selection and dethroning the monarch.

Speaking on behalf of the Kingmakers and elders, Afolabi said the order dethroning the monarch was in line with the earlier rejection of the method used in enthroning him.

“Iree has six iwarefà Mefa and out of the six, it was only Eesa that was late. The remaining five Chiefs are actively alive and that were prepared to perform the duties Iree ancestors assigned them.

The president of IPA, Oluwole Taiwo, disclosed that the community has presented its matter before the review committee set up by the state government, saying the town will soon get an acceptable monarch.

He said, “the committee was given one week to complete its assignment. I want to appeal to the kingmakers to begin the process immediately if they give us go ahead. Don’t waste time,” he added.