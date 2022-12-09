Gov Ortom and the delegation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised to wade into the lingering land dispute between the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Tactical Air Command and the Ugondo community in Makurdi.

The Governor who gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the community led by their traditional rulers and thought leaders who paid him solidarity visit in Makurdi and appealed to him to intervene in the matter to have it resolved, promised that his administration would reopen dialogue with the NAF.

He said, “I am going to set up a machinery and re-open the discussion with the Air Force again to see how we can resolve this issue. In politics or in government, it is through dialogue and discussions that you solve your problems; it is not violence.

“Moreso that it is a military organization, you don’t attempt to use coercion or force to do what you want. You dialogue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you that we will solve this problem before I leave office.”

He assured that he would meet with selected stakeholders from Ugondo and Mbaviur communities to find a lasting solution to the issue, explaining that he withdrew from the land tussle when the community resorted to litigation; “but with this appeal I will revisit the matter.”

While appreciating the delegation for backing his senatorial bid the Governor who promised to always protect the interest of the people if elected to the National Assembly urged the people to own and protect every project cited in their areas against vandals since they were for their socio-economic benefit.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Senator Fred Orti expressed appreciation to the Governor for the provision of several infrastructural projects in Ugondo community, including the construction of roads, electricity as well as the provision of potable water for the people.

Senator Orti also lauded Governor Ortom for recognizing the Ugondo people in his Government and pledged the support and readiness of the Ugondo community to support his senatorial bid to represent the North West District in 2023.

He further appealed to the Governor to put in more effort to resolve the lingering issue of encroachment on the Ugondo community land by the NAF in Makurdi.

Also, the Mue Ter Masev, His Royal Highness, Clement Kulugh expressed delight that the Ortom-led administration had brought socio-economic development to the people through the provision of numerous infrastructure saying the people owe him a debt of gratitude.