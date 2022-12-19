Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that only the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, can be compared with Argentina footballer, Lionel Messi.

Omokri also said that, just like Messi plans and scores goals, so does Atiku equally sets and achieves goals. He said Atiku sets goals in forms of creating wealth for Nigerians by employing millions of jobless Nigerians and increasing development in the country through his investments.

The bestselling author said this in his 70th blurb about why he believes Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate for Nigerians.

According to him, other presidential candidates cannot stand at par with Atiku to measure up against the parallel achievements of Messi in football.

The statement reads thus:

“Day 70 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Immediately after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Bola Tinubu put up a photoshopped image of Lionel Messi in an Asiwaju BAT headgear. Tinubu comparing himself to Messi, who won the Golden Ball awarded to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup best player, is laughable.

Whenever Messi is called to take a penalty shot or play in a game, he does not dodge and run. He does not give an excuse. He fulfils his duty to his nation and club. But each time Bola Tinubu is called for a Presidential debate or town hall, he runs and dodges. He neglects his duty to the Nigerian electorate.

No two people can be more unalike than Bola Tinubu and Messi. One is a scorer, and the other is a dodger!

Bola Tinubu was invited to all the presidential debates and meet and greet fora organised by professional associations, like the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, etc. He dodged every one of them.

If Bola Tinubu wants to compare himself to anybody, he should compare himself with Charles Dickens’s fictional character, the Artful Dodger.

Only one Presidential candidate fits the mould of Lionel Messi in Nigeria. Only one Presidential candidate consistently sets goals to create millions of jobs for Nigerians via his $10 billion plan. And only one candidate not only attends Presidential debates and town halls but additionally dominates at those events, to the extent that other candidates copy his answers.

That person, the G.O.A.T and Lionel Messi of the 2023 Presidential elections is no other than Waziri Atiku Abubakar.