Otukpo, the administrative nerve centre of Idoma nation was agog yesterday as the APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, officially flagged off his campaign.

The event, which attracted several prominent APC stakeholders from Benue State and a mammoth crowd of Onjeh’s supporters, took place at the St. Mary Primary School, Ahmadu Bello Way, Otukpo, under the Chairmanship of former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steven Lawani OFR.

According the a Press Statement issued by Prince Maxwell Ogiri, the Director of Media for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, Com. Onjeh, while speaking at the occasion, informed that he had been on the noble quest to represent Benue South in the Senate for twelve gruelling years. He stated that he was however unrelenting because the Benue South people deserved much more than they were currently getting, in terms of efficient representation at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Describing the tenure of the current Senator representing Benue South, Sen. Abba Moro, as a waste, Onjeh stated that Sen. Moro was merely piling up heaps of lies on the Benue South people. He alleged that none of Sen. Moro’s bills had seen the light of day, hence his desperation to take glory for the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.

Onjeh stated that contrary to Sen. Moro’s claims that he sponsored the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) Establishment Bill; the Bill was actually an Executive Bill; adding that he had verified, and the documents and records were straight about the origin of the FUHSO Bill. Com. Onjeh therefore accused Sen. Moro of lying to the Benue South people, noting that ordinarily, Sen. Moro ought to have resigned for lying to the Benue South people. Onjeh opined that the Benue South needed people with integrity and high morals to represent them at the National Assembly, not those with the proclivity to deceive them.

Speaking further at the occasion, Com. Onjeh stated that the Igede people have been practically disconnected from the rest of the world due to the deplorable state of their roads. Describing the roads linking Makurdi to Oju and that linking Otukpo to Obi/Oju as death-traps and kidnappers’ dens, Onjeh said the Igede people currently go about their daily activities in perpetual fear.

Expatiating on the infrastructural deficits in Benue South, Onjeh stated that the Agatu people suffer perennial violent attacks from suspected herders and other unknown gunmen. He advocated the dredging of Agatu River and the establishment of a military base near the Oweto Bridge, to serve the twin purpose of securing the bridge, which is a critical infrastructure, and providing additional security for the Agatu people. Com. Onjeh further deprecated the state of insecurity in Ogbadibo, while advocating for the full-scale commercial mining of the abundant Owukpa coal deposits, the fixing of Otukpo inter-township roads and the need to put safe and legal practices in place for mining of the copious limestone deposits in Ado Local Government, amongst others.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South informed the gathering that he had earlier articulated some of the infrastructural challenges of Benue South in an Open Letter to the Next President and Commander-in-Chief, titled “BENUE SOUTH ON THE NEXT DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA”. He stated that he brought these issues before the next President because the Benue South people were keenly optimistic that the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the 2023 Presidential Elections and subsequently help to fast-track the development of Benue South, adding that the challenge of the Benue South people was neither religion nor ethnicity, but endemic underdevelopment.

Corroborating his position, Com. Onjeh noted that while the Benue South people had witnessed the enthronement of two Christian Presidents in recent past who didn’t do much to improve their socio-economic situations, it was His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim President, that eventually fixed the roads from Otukpo to Ogbadibo and Okpokwu Local Governments.

The statement added that Com. Onjeh expressed optimism in his victory in the forthcoming polls; noting that if he wins, he intends to work in synergy with the Very Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, whom he described as the incoming Governor of Benue State, to ensure that all the infrastructural deficits in Benue South were addressed.

Onjeh concluded by informing the mammoth crowd of supporters that their votes alone were not enough to bring about the required change in Benue South, hence the need for them to go to the grassroots and canvass votes from their people. He further charged the Benue South electorate to ensure that they pick-up their Permanent Voters’ Card, many of which are still currently lying at the respective INEC Offices, so that they can vote out the PDP en mass in 2023.

Highpoint of the occasion was the celebration of the 75th birthday of Chief Steven Lawani, which coincided with the date of the campaign flag-off. Appreciating the Chairman of the occasion, Com. Onjeh noted that there was no greater way Chief Lawani could have expressed his love and support for him, than shelving his birthday plans in Makurdi, in order to honour his invitation at Otukpo.

The Onjeh Campaign Organization subsequently presented an elegant cake to Chief Lawani to commemorate his birthday, which he cut at the occasion with the support of the Very Rev. Fr. Alia, the APC 2023 Benue State Gubernatorial Candidate; Dr. Sam Ode, the APC 2023 Benue State Deputy Governorship Candidate and Sen. Ameh Ebute, Former Senate President. Other dignitaries at the occasion included former Deputy Speaker of Benue State, Hon. Ralph Igbagbo; former Deputy Majority Leader of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Nick Oworo; incumbent Member, House of Representatives for Otukpo/Ohimini, Hon. Blessing Onuh; all the APC 2023 House of Assembly Candidates and a host of others.