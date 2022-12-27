The ISACA Abuja Chapter and One In Tech (OIT) have synergised to support the future of the digital trust professions by providing access to education, training and career path in cyberspace through the OIT Scholarship Programme.

One In Tech is an ISACA Foundation that seeks to create a healthy digital world that is safe, secure and accessible to all will be awarding over 100 scholarships this year, with over 25 awarded so far.

This will be attained through partnerships with corporations, academic institutions, and ISACA chapters.

According to ISACA Abuja, the foundation’s scholarships provide long-term support through academic tuition assistance, career-building resources, mentoring, training, networking, apprenticeships with corporate partners, discounted ISACA certification resources, and job opportunities among others.

Other partners are the Federal Capital Territory Education Resource Centre and Mrs Chiaka Ben-Obi, the SheLeadtech Ambassador and recipients of ISACA’s prestigious award “Humanity for Technology”.

These partners sponsored tours to six public and private high schools which were aimed to expose students to various domains and career paths in the digital space.

The outcome of this effort was the establishment of ISACA Abuja Chapter OIT coding after-school club at Government Secondary School, Pyankasa designed to equip Nigeria’s youth with the skills they will need to thrive in the technology-enabled digital future and the opportunity to win scholarships.

The President of ISACA Abuja, Mr Emmanuel Omoke said this 15-week programme will focus on simple, fun projects and lessons that students can accomplish as well as expose them to careers in cyberspace.

He emphasised that the three intended outcomes of this programme are to increase diversity in the talent pool of students qualified for cyberspace jobs across the digital economy ecosystem.

It is also to provide access to students from traditionally-disadvantaged backgrounds to gain knowledge and certifications that will benefit their career development as they grow and enable them to compete with their peers in a global workforce. This will help them create opportunities for students to be equipped with global income earning skills if they are unable to immediately proceed to university following their final exams.

“These three objectives are in line with Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy which aims to increase digital literacy and skills for the promotion of digital jobs across the country. As well as achieve a 95 per cent digital literacy rate in Nigeria within the next 10 years,” says Omoke.