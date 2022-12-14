By Dayo Johnson

AN Ondo High Court, sitting in Okitipupa, Ondo State, has sacked a self-styled traditional ruler of Ayetoro Community, in the Ilaje Council Area of the state, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi.

Justice Temitope Adedipe, who presided over the matter, ordered Ojagbohunmi to stop parading himself as the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the community.

Adedipe, however, affirmed Olaseni Ajijo as the Traditional and Spiritual head of the church in the coastal community, as ratified by the Board of Trustees of the Holy Apostle Church, Ayetoro.

He made the order in suit AK/17/ 2021 filed by Oba Ajijo as claimant, suing Prophet Ojagbohunmi over the rightful occupant of the traditional stool of Ayetoro community.

The claimant sought the reliefs that “a declaration that he is the incumbent reigning Spiritual Head of Ayetoro community having been chosen and installed by the Ogeloyinbo in Council and ratified by the Board of Trustees of the Holy Apostles’ Church, Ayetoro.”