By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Wednesday, congratulated the Bishop-Elect of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido, on his appointment by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Omo-Agege in a congratulatory message personally signed by him expressed profound delight over the appointment of Monsignor Ewherido.

The Delta APC Governorship candidate described the bishop as a “thoroughbred priest educated to the highest level in the finest traditions of the Catholic Church, an expert in Theology who rose to the rank of a Professor of Biblical Theology and Languages”.

Until his appointment, the Bishop-elect who hails from Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, is the Rector of his alma mater, SS. Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Omo-Agege recalled the cleric’s past as an impactful teacher, devoted priest, administrator, noting that he had always been guided by hard work, godliness and passion for humanity.

In his congratulatory message, the Deputy President of the Senate said; “I congratulate the membership of Warri Diocese not only for the peaceful selection process that led to your emergence but also as the second indigenous Bishop of the Diocese.

“I am optimistic that your tenure will usher in peace in the area. It will also be an era of positive revolution in the vineyard to help save the world.

“I pray that the Almighty God will bless you with good health of mind and body so that you will continue to serve the Universal Church and the people according to God’s wishes. Congratulations Padre”.