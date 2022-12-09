General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has been appointed as Professor of Biotechnology by one of Nigeria’s top universities.

This is the result of the positive consideration by relevant review committees and the Council of the university, following the assessments of his publications by some of the world’s best scholars in Biotechnology, each of whom found him to be eminently appointable as Professor of Biotechnology.

Olukoya bagged a first-class honours degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos in 1980. He obtained his doctoral degree (PhD) at a record time in Molecular Genetics, from the prestigious University of Reading in the United Kingdom, in 1984.