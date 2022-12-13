.

· Two other cyclists in intensive care

· As Nigerians react, urge LASG to install CCTV cameras

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos yesterday said they had begun a manhunt for the fleeing driver that killed the son of a former Military Governor of Lagos State, late Commodore Gbolahon Mudashiru, Dr Olaolu, Sunday morning, on Gerald road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Late Olaolu, 68, who was Deputy Managing Director of Vetiva Capital, was cycling with his friends when a vehicle rammed into them.

Three of them were reportedly rushed to the lagoon hospital Bourdillon, where he died.

Police sources hinted that already, a police team had visited the scene to gather necessary information that could help ascertain the size of the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, detectives were said to have visited buildings around the scene of the incident to know if those with Close Circuit Television and CCTV captured the incident.

Again, detectives said nightclubs in the area would be combed based on the fact that the time the incident happened was when clubbers usually left for their respective homes.

The Police however kept sealed lips on their findings so far. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, only stated that an investigation was ongoing to get the fleeing driver.

Meanwhile, the two other cyclists who sustained injuries were still in the hospital as of noon yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that some relatives and friends of the late Olaolu visited the Ikoyi Police station yesterday evening to know how far the Police had gone with their investigation.

It was also gathered that the case might be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba for further investigation.

A private security man on Gerrald road, who gave his name simply as Kingsley, said he and his colleagues were alerted by noise from the scene of the incident.

But none of them, according to him, could leave their gates to go see what was happening.

According to Kingsley: “ I could not go because I didn’t know if it was a plough by robbers to invade houses in the area.

But the noise persisted. About 30 minutes later, a colleague informed me that a vehicle ran into some cyclists. That was not the first time ‘ big men’ here would be cycling. They usually came out in their number on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It was later we knew who the victims were. One of them had a severe injury in his head”.

Nigerians react

Nigerians, especially social media users have reacted to the death of the first son of the former Military Governor of Lagos State, with a call to the Lagos State government to install CCTV cameras around the megacity.

A social media user, Gabriel Opatola said, “Common, this is an avoidable death. CCTV cameras would have revealed details about the vehicle. Let govt wake up,”

Another user, Clinton Ogonda said, “A city like Ikoyi is supposed to have CCTV cameras in almost all the streets. May his soul rest in peace.”

Similarly, Chuta Emeka said, “We should always protect ourselves as the country and the citizens seem to be in overdrive. 5am is way too early with all the kidnapping and ritual killings going on in that part of the country. Now see the outcome. Even the government is still sleeping as at that time. No eye witnesses or CCTV in a modern day city. May his soul rest in peace.”