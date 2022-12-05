The Chairman First Rhema Solutions Limited Amb. Mark Obi has extolled the leadership prowess of the Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

The technocrat made the statement when he hosted the exco members of the Oshimili South Ambassadors for Sheriff, a pressure group with the sole aim of ensuring the victory of the PDP in all its elections in the 25 Local government areas in Delta State.

Obi revealed that the activities of the governor and members of his cabinet in ensuring a steady increase of infrastructural development across the state were commendable.

He further cited the increase of youths’ inclusiveness in the State Executive Council as the high point of the prosperity agenda of the Delta State Government.

“I am grateful to the Governor of Delta State for running an all-inclusive government where no tribe or ethnic group is left out, I am more grateful to him for the inclusion of youths in his cabinet as it has been a great source of innovation in governance”

He used the opportunity to congratulate Charles Obi convener of the pressure group and GMD First Rhema Solutions Limited on his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization describing the appointment as one worthy of commendation, he urged him to put in his best in seeing that the spectrum of the vision of the youths is made clearer and their desire to do the right thing is increased.

He concluded his address by inviting all lovers of democracy to put hands together in the fight to ensure that credible leaders are elected in the forthco

ming general elections.