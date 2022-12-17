Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba extended the goodwill of the government and people of the state to the President on the landmark anniversary.

The governor commended Buhari for the completion of the second Niger Bridge, and remarked that it was a demonstration of political will.

“As you clock 80 today, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta.

“Let me, on behalf of our people, commend you for the completion of the second Niger Bridge, an audacious project that was long overdue.

“Your administration has provided support to states and local governments through interventions and refunds to mitigate the myriad of economic challenges faced by the two tiers of government.

“As you celebrate this year’s anniversary, it is my prayer and that of people of Delta that God will continue to grant you good health and wisdom to finish strong as your administration winds down.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join your family, friends and other Nigerians to thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and service to mankind,” Okowa said. (NAN)