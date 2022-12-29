Ihiala Progress Union (IPU), the umbrella body of Ihiala town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, at her Annual General Meeting (AGM) held December 27, 2022 had her elections which led to the emergence of new executives to pilot the affairs of the Town Union for the next 3 years.

The election saw Okey Leo Ohagba, Esq. emerge as the consensus candidate for the position of President General (PG), and he was so unanimously elected, after other candidates for the same office stepped down for him. In the same vein, the current Chairman of NBA Ihiala branch, I. C. Nsofor, Esq. was also unanimously elected as the Secretary General.

The elections which held at the Council Secretariat of Ihiala Local Government was adjudged peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Expand Your Learning with E-Books on PrimsolLog in to primsol.lawpavilion.com and enjoy the best E-journals, textbooks, and many more

The new PG, Ohagba in his inaugural address pledged to deliver a more united, greater and progressive Ihiala. He charged Ihiala people to brace for monumental developments.

Okey Leo Ohagba, Esq was a former National Officer of the Nigerian Bar Association and currently a co-opted member of the National Executive Council of the NBA. He was a former member of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).