By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Executive Council of the Labour Party on Thursday expelled the Director-General of Peter Obi- Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and 11 others for refusing to pay their membership dues.

According to the SEC, which made the pronouncement after a meeting in Abeokuta, said the action was a violation to the party’s constitution.

Read also: Ogun guber: Lawal out as court affirms Adebutu as PDP candidate

Those that were expelled alongside with Okupe included

Abayomi Collins, Hon. Abel Olaleye, Jagun Lookman, Olori Oluwabukola Soyoye, Mr. Gbadebo Fesomade, (former State Treasurer) and Mr. Abdulmalik Olaleye (former State Youth Leader).

Others are Mr. Jide Amusan( former State Publicity Secretary) Mr. Adeshina Wasiu Shojobi (former Asst State Youth Leader), Miss Deborah Adewale, (former Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East) and Mr. Olatunde Abolade (former Asst State Secretary).

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the State Chairman; Michael Ashade and Feyisola Michael; State Secretary, alleged that Okupe and others had refused to pay their membership dues, despite repeated reminder that they should validate their membership by updating their financial status.

He asked Okupe to provide evidence of any payment in respect of membership dues prior to December 1, 2022 into any bank account of the LP.

He asked the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure and the party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to obey the party’s Constitution by relieving Okupe of his position as DG of PCC immediately and appoint another DG for the body, who should come from the North to reflect federal characters and political balance.

Ashade hinged the action on article 9(3)xi of the party’s constitution providing that “only fully registered and financially up to date members of the party shall have the right to vie for office in the Ward Executive, Local Government Area Executive, State Executive Councils and the National Working Committee of the Party or be a delegate to the Congresses and the National Convention.”

He said, “Article 9(3) iii of our Party’s Constitution states as follows: ‘only members who pay their monthly membership dues at rates prescribed shall be deemed to be bonafide members of the party. Arrears of dues of up to six months shall lead to forfeiture of membership.’’

“Despite repeated demand from various meetings I had with Dr. Doyin Okupe in respect of his mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership status, he has failed woefully in this regards with some others to flagrantly disobey the Constitution of Labour party.

“In line with article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr. Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the party, has forfeited his membership of the party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“We hereby notify our National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that it’s expedient to obey the Constitution of the party by immediately appoint another DG for the PCC and that should come from the North to reflect Federal Characters and political balance.”

He warned that any further act of disobedience by any of the affected former party members would be resisted through lawful means of enforcement in the Court of competent jurisdiction, stressing that the SEC of the party was committed to party supremacy as enshrined in Labour Party constitution.

He further warned that legal action would taken against the National Chairman, Barr. Abure and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if they failed or foot drag to relieve Doyin Okupe of his position in the party’s campaign council.

To fill the positions of those whose membership of LP were terminated, the State Executive Council approved their replacement in acting capacity.

The council therefore appointed Mr. Theo Igbozuruike as Acting Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Oladimeji Elizabeth Temidayo, Ag.State Women Leader, Babaseun Ogunyemi, Ag.Dep. State Chairman II, Mr. Adebiyi Adekunle, Ag.State Youth Leader and Mr. Olaniyi Shobajo, Acting State Treasurer.

RELATED NEWS