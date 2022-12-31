By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has commenced the renovation of the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

This followed promise made by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to raise the bar of sports and sporting activities in the State, when he rewarded the state’s contingent to the just concluded National Sports Festival hosted by Delta State.

In this regards, the 10,000 capacity stadium will be fully covered to provide adequate comfort for spectators.

The reconstruction of the stadium which started on Friday, continued as materials and workers arrived the site.

The facelift is expected to be completed in four weeks.

The stadium named after the winner of Nigeria’s June 12 Presidential election, Bashorun MKO Abiola, who also hailed from Abeokuta, has been used as a multi-sports events centre for over two decades and it has played host to state-owned and private football clubs including the Gateway Football Club and Abiola Babes International Football Club.

While the stadium has also played host to local and international football matches, it has also produced stars that have proven their mettles globally in the world of sports.

Presently, about twenty percent of the stadium is covered. The proposed arrangement of covering the whole spectators stand in stadium by the current administration will no doubt add beauty and comfort and further raise the standard of the facility and prepare it for the 2023 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the State.