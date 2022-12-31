Photo used to illustrate the story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that 339 human lives were lost in various road accidents across Ogun stayte from January till date.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander, disclosed this during a special intervention sensitisation campaign on gridlock and crash prone, held at ConOil junction Magboro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar stated that 935 road traffic crashes were recorded across the state , saying that they claimed the lives of 339 people while FRSC rescued 2,359 others with various injuries to nearby hospitals.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, saying that a lot of accidents were avoidable.

The sector commander expressed worries about the post-construction management of speed on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

He explained there had been increased collaboration among FRSC , the Police, Army and NSCDC to curb route violation, lane indiscipline and other traffic offences on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

” We are also proposing strategic activities to Ogun State Government, including regular drivers training in 2023, to foster compliance with traffic regulations and minimise crashes.

“Even though the ongoing road re-construction work reduced the allowance for speed between Ibafo and Kara/OPIC, route violation, especially by motorcycle riders has been a major cause of accidents along this stretch of the expressway,” he said.

Umar urged motorists to obey speed limits while also calling on motorcycle riders to refrain from using the expressway and comply with the 50km/hr Speed Limit along feeder roads.

“All motorists are urged to avoid the intake of drugs and alcohol before and while driving and rest for at least 30 minutes after every four hours of driving.

“We have also commenced joint patrols with NDLEA to apprehend motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC RS2.2, Peter Kibo, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr Lasisi Ogundele, said that challenges encountered were mostly okada riders and vehicles driving against traffic.

He also stressed that some pedestrians who failed to use the foot bridge also cause road accidents.

He advised drivers not to drink before and while driving , adding that it was important to desist from such act.

The Federal Controller of Roads in the state, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, said that the sensitisation would enhance safety and reduce carnage on the roads.

She advised motorists to drive within the speed limit, saying that they should drive with caution and be considerate of other road users.