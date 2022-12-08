…Says Sim Is Experienced Public Officer

Bro Felix Obuah, recipient of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) says Governor Nyesom Wike should be commended and appreciated for being in touch and actively alive to every good deed for public interest from any quarter in the State.

His Excellency is not only sensitive to such deeds but also most willing to reward such hard work and dedication, the Director-General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Bro Obuah further added.

Bro Obuah noted that the ability to appreciate and reward hard work is a divine character which is a remarkable attribute of Governor Nyesom Wike which nobody will deny him whether friend or foe.

The immediate past State PDP Chairman and former Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Obuah, made the remarks while speaking to newsmen after receiving the State Honours Award, Saturday night.

He simply described Gov Wike as a good man who does not hide his feelings about anything and says it as he deems it right.

“This is one attribute that endears him to me as you can easily know his position on any matter. This rare attribute helps to treat matters with dispatch.

“No wonder all the projects embarked upon by his administration are executed and delivered as planned.

“Let me once again, enjoin our people to continue to support and pray for His Excellency and his administration even as we expect yet another experienced public officer in the person of Sir Siminalayi Fubara to succeed him after he has completed his tenure to the glory of God”, Bro Obuah prayed.