By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Friday, described the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor as a patriot, who placed his intellectual endowment to the service of humanity both at the global stage and within Nigeria.

Afenifere, in a tribute, by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, recalled Obiozor’s roles at different times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had, on Thursday, announced the death of Professor Obiozor, who was aged 80.

Afenifere spokesman asserted that “in those various positions, Obiozor displayed admirable leadership skills, an inimitable scholarship and valuable diplomatese.

“Both at the time he served as the head of the NIIA and as the country’s envoy to the United States of America, Professor Obiozor gave account of himself as a consummate scholar, an intellectual, a diplomat and as a patriot.

“Afenifere leaders had cause to interact more closely with Obiozor through the instrumentality of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) of which the late scholar was a co-leader.

“At meetings of SMBLF, the scholar, diplomat and statesman in Prof Obiozor never failed to show whenever he contributed to any issue being discussed. He and other leaders in the forum always demonstrated their desire to protect and promote the interests of their people.

“Afenifere commiserates with the people of Awo-Omoma, Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State Government and Ndigbo as a whole as well the Nigerian populace from among whom another leader has departed.”