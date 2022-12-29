.

By Clifford Ndujihe

FOUNDER of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and a member of the Ime-Obi (Inner Caucus) of the umbrella body of the Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has described the sad and painful the death of President-General of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor.

Obiozor died on Wednesday aged 80.

Okorie said he was greatly saddened by the death of the highly respected Obiozor because “his death has left a huge void in the leadership of Ohanaeze.”

The former APGA national chairman continued: “He brought incomparable intellectual depth, maturity, forthrightness, courage and diplomatic savvy to bear in his leadership of Ohanaeze. Ndigbo are by their very nature highly critical and republican. Our expectations from our leaders are usually high.

“Professor Obiozor excelled and delivered on his mandate excellently. When it was the turn of Imo State to occupy the exalted office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the State presented an array of highly qualified persons that made the contest keen and very competitive.

“When all factors were considered Professor George Obiozor emerged the undisputed choice of overwhelming majority of the large and unprecedented delegates of Ohanaeze leaders from the 36 States of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory and the Diaspora Igbo leadership.

“Professor Obiozor spoke truth to power and was a strong advocate of a united Nigeria where justice, equity and fairness will reign supreme.

“The cold hand of death cut short the tenure of Professor Obiozor as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. He will be greatly missed by Nigerias, the Diplomatic Community and Ndigbo in particular. May his noble soul rest in peace.”