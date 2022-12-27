George Obiozor

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has refuted reports insinuating the death of its President-General, Prof. George Obiozor.

The rebuttal is coming after the news of Obiozor’s purported death was published in some media outlets (not Vanguard) on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the 80-year-old retired diplomat from Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State was said to have been sick for a while and out of circulation.

Reacting to the aforementioned report, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, in a phone coversation with Vanguard revealed that Obiozor is very much alive.