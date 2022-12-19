By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has announced the establishment of another campus of the Edo State University Uzairue at Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.



This disclosure was made over the weekend by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe when she paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ehor, His Royal Highness, Dr. Daniel Igiehon and his Enigies at his Palace at Ehor, the administrative headquarters of Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State.

She said that the choice of Uhunmwonde as the location for the Edo South campus of the Edo State University was informed by the fact that per capita; it boasts of having the highest number of educated people in the state and that education remains a top priority of the Obaseki administration and has given the nod for the multi-campus system for tertiary institutions in the state.

She said “the very true intention of the government is to rapidly address the infrastructural deficit in Uhunmwonde and with the establishment of this campus, other amenities like water, roads and electricity would be addressed. Governor Obaseki has prioritised education, and the multi-campus system we have put in place for our tertiary institutions would ensure access to ensure that all local governments in the state have a tertiary institution in their domain and further enhance economic development and expansion of those communities”.

On his part, the Enogie of Ehor, Dr. Daniel Igiehon who lauded Governor Obaseki for his achievements in the education sector, thanked him for considering Uhunmwonde for the location of the Edo South Campus of the Edo State University Uzairue and appealed for more infrastructural projects within the local government area.