Title holders Rivers United will face Lobi Stars in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The clash will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on January 8.

The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 NPFL season took place in Abuja on Wednesday.

The 20 teams have been drawn into two groups of 10 teams each after the Interim Management Committee decided to adopt an abridged format for the new season.

After the completion of the group games, the top three teams in each group will face each other in a league format to decide the overall winner.

The winner of the 2022/23 campaign is entitled to a cash prize of N100m.

The 20 clubs to participate in the league season will get N10m each before the season commences.

GROUP A

Kwara United

Nasarawa United

Plateau United

Gombe United

El-Kanemi Warriors

Enyimba Int’l FC

Akwa United

Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars

Remo Stars

GROUP B

Niger Tornadoes

Doma United

Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars

Rivers United

Abia Warriors

Dakkada FC

Rangers Int’l

Sunshine Stars

Bayelsa United

FULL MATCH DAY ONE FIXTURES

GROUP A

Nasarawa Utd v Enyimba

Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars

Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd

Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

GROUP B

Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars

Rangers Intl vs Abia Warriors