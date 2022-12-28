Title holders Rivers United will face Lobi Stars in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season.
The clash will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on January 8.
The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 NPFL season took place in Abuja on Wednesday.
The 20 teams have been drawn into two groups of 10 teams each after the Interim Management Committee decided to adopt an abridged format for the new season.
After the completion of the group games, the top three teams in each group will face each other in a league format to decide the overall winner.
The winner of the 2022/23 campaign is entitled to a cash prize of N100m.
The 20 clubs to participate in the league season will get N10m each before the season commences.
GROUP A
Kwara United
Nasarawa United
Plateau United
Gombe United
El-Kanemi Warriors
Enyimba Int’l FC
Akwa United
Bendel Insurance
Shooting Stars
Remo Stars
GROUP B
Niger Tornadoes
Doma United
Wikki Tourists
Lobi Stars
Rivers United
Abia Warriors
Dakkada FC
Rangers Int’l
Sunshine Stars
Bayelsa United
FULL MATCH DAY ONE FIXTURES
GROUP A
Nasarawa Utd v Enyimba
Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance
Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars
Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd
Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors
GROUP B
Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada FC
Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes
Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars
Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars
Rangers Intl vs Abia Warriors