By Godwin Oritse

A new policy for the payment of demurrage via electronic platform has been approved by the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Truck Transit Parks Limited, TTPL, beginning from January 2023.

A memo sighted by Financial Vanguard and titled ‘Commencement of Automated Demurrage Collection Policy at ABAT Park’, stated: “Following the approval of the Nigerian Ports Authority, we are pleased to inform all stakeholders that arrangements have been concluded for the commencement of the automated Demurrage Collection Policy at ABAT Park effective from January 12th , 2023.

“This means that all trucks that fail to exit the park after being called out to exit would have accrued demurrage automatically determined by the ‘Eto App’ and payable via direct wallet deduction or Point of Sale payment, POS, within the Pre-gate, using corresponding journey codes as reference for each truck before subsequent exit will be enabled. This process will run automatically without any human interference.

“All truckers routing through ABAT facility are hereby notified of this development and are advised to adhere to the established standard operating procedure for entry and exits of parks”.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of ABAT Truck Parks Limited, Mr. Akin Akinyelure, said that since the TTP had the details of the truckers in their database, it was easy to connect with ABAT to effect payment electronically.