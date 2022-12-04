By James Ogunnaike, Abeokut

Ogun State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that no single Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, depot has fuel, blaming the current scarcity on the cooperation and Federal Government.

IPMAN, in a statement signed by the Mosinmi Depot Chairman, Otunba Femi Adelaja, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, attributed cause of the current scarcity of petrol in the State to the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failure to make the product available for its members at an affordable prices.

The statement read: “Leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Ogun State has noticed with serious concerns, the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly referred to as petrol across towns and cities in Ogun State, with its attendant hike in the dispensing price above the federal government stipulated price.

“Be informed that this crisis was not caused by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), but rather, the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), who have failed to make the product available for our members at an affordable prices.

“As we speak, PMS is not available in any of the NNPC’s depot across the country.

“The few litres being sold to members of the public by our members were secured from management of private depots in Lagos, who would sell the product to us at an exorbitant price of between N215 and N220 per liter.

“Prior till now, IPMAN members do get our supplies from the NNPC depots at N148.17k, but since it’s not available in these depots, the private depot owners in Lagos now sell to us at a price of N215.30k, excluding the cost of transportation and other handling and overhead costs.

“So, by the time we add other over head cost to the price of purchase, it brings the landing cost of fuel to between N245 and N250 per liter, excluding transportation, which costs charges N15 per liter, from Lagos to Abeokuta depending on the location to offload such.

“This implied that for us to dispense the product, which we got from a third-hand to members of the public and also meet up with the other overhead costs including running of the filling stations on generator and payment of staff, we have to sell at the price of N270 per liter which we are selling currently across Ogun State.”

The association, through Adelaja recommend to that the federal government remove subsidy on petrol, total deregulation of the sector as well as dedication of each of the NNPC depots for the service of the IPMAN members in each of the states including Kwara, as solution to the incessant fuel scarcity in the country.