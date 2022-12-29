.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has on behalf of his family, associates and the entire Onjeh Campaign Organization, showered accolades on the Ochagwu K’Idoma and former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steven Lawani OFR, on the occasion of his 75th birthday today, 30th December, 2022.

In a Statement issued to the Press, Com. Onjeh stated that there was no greater way Chief Lawani could express his love and support for him than being willing to shelve ongoing preparations for his birthday celebrations in Abuja, in order to serve as the Chairman at the Official Flag-Off his 2023 Senatorial Campaign holding today at Otukpo, and which accidently coincided with Chief Lawani’s birthday.

Addressing Lawani as his father, mentor and benefactor, Onjeh said he had been very privileged to enrich his knowledge, wisdom and experience about politics and life in general, through his close association with Chief Lawani over the years. He described Chief Lawani as a thoroughbred intellectual, sound ideological politician and ethical business colossus with vast investments in Real Estate, who has brought much esteem to Benue State, particularly Benue South, through his legendary accomplishments in career, business and politics.

Onjeh noted that Chief Lawani had bestridden the banking and hospitality sectors before joining politics and serving as the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention, and subsequently being elected Senator on the platform of the defunct United Nigeria Congress. He added that the eight-year period that Chief Lawani served as Deputy Governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015 was the golden era for Benue South as per economic and socio-infrastructural development, and that Chief Lawani remained a foremost towering pillar of community development and economic empowerment in Benue South.

Comrade Onjeh further commended Chief Lawani’s forthrightness, trustworthiness and total commitment to the progress of the APC in Benue South. He noted that Chief Lawani was amongst the few dedicated Elders of the APC that helped to elevate the party to a household name in Benue South, and that he was not surprised when Chief Lawani was appointed the Benue State Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, a responsibility he discharges with utmost diligence and commitment.

“Benue State – especially Benue South – is greatly blessed to have a famous, accomplished and God-fearing son as Chief Lawani”, noted Onjeh, as he prayed for God’s abounding grace, mercy and favour upon Chief Lawani and wished him greater exploits in all his chosen endeavours.

Onjeh concluded by wishing Chief Lawani many happy returns in pristine health conditions of body, mind and spirit; amid abundant prosperity.